Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.05% of Lam Research worth $36,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after buying an additional 261,310 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $527.10. 26,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,335. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

