Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of LAMR opened at $95.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

