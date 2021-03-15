Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

