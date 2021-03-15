Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.
NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $97.18.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
