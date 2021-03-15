Lambda Price Tops $0.0692 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $99.23 million and approximately $98.31 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00657308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035159 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,589,040 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

