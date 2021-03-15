Lance Torgerson Sells 11,859 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $355,514.40.

CVEO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.50. 61,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Several research analysts have commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

