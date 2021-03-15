Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

