Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.72

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.81. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 119,617 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 92.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

