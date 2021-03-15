LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €80.00 by Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.79 ($78.57).

Shares of LXS stock traded up €0.56 ($0.66) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €64.56 ($75.95). The company had a trading volume of 227,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is €62.91 and its 200 day moving average is €56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €66.78 ($78.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

