Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of LVS opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

