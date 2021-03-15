Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $110.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the highest is $111.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $97.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $451.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $458.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $512.05 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,865.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,888 shares of company stock worth $5,580,116. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $70,004,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after buying an additional 387,505 shares during the last quarter.

LSCC opened at $45.01 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

