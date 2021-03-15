Lattice Token (LTX) Market Capitalization Tops $23.40 Million

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $23.40 million and $3.33 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lattice Token token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00060959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00070507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.00552145 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 tokens. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

