Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,302 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Malibu Boats worth $38,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $89.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $89.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

