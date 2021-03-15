Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,978 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,978 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Ciena worth $37,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,524 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

