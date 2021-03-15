Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 15,206 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $31,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after buying an additional 95,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

