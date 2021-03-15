Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $35,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 148,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 584,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after purchasing an additional 77,119 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,380,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 78,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.