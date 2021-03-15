Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $76.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

