Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $33.87 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,453 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $33,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of ADPT opened at $41.49 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $2,349,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,429,964 shares of company stock worth $76,212,806. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.