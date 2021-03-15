Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $43.96 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 365,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 817,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

