Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Kennametal worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 506,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

