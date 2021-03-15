Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 16.54% of The Korea Fund worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KF opened at $42.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $44.90.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

