Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 93,017 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,017 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,410,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,049,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,671,000 after acquiring an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $31.57.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

