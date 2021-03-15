Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $38,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $115.01 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.