Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of LCI Industries worth $31,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 188,737 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $144.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $3,795,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

