Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 142.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,815 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $28,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after buying an additional 736,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 459,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $136.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

