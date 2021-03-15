Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $28,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $117.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

