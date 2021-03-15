Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,406 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 6.82% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $28,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 432,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

