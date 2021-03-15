Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 18,457 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,457 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bilibili worth $30,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $109.99 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

