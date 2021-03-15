Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 32,491 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,011 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 32,491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 917.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock opened at $165.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Johnson Rice cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.