Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,673 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 19.72% of The Taiwan Fund worth $37,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren Olsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWN opened at $27.94 on Monday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

