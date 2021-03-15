Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 74,073 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $31,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $214.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

