Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Units’ (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Units’ (OTCMKTS:LGACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 22nd. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Units had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LGACU opened at $10.11 on Monday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Units has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Units Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I.

