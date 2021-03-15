Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in February

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,272,700 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 3,258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.5 days.

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

