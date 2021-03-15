Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 30.5% in February

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 11th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leju stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.78 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

