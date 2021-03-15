Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 5.2% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.75 and last traded at $109.98. Approximately 3,075,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,275,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider Shai Wininger sold 9,101 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $918,472.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,876,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,199.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,213,893 shares of company stock valued at $182,847,185 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $27,739,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

