LendingClub Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

