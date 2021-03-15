Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh Sells 84,142 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.71. 1,492,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $14,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

