Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.54

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 2232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $560,212.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 173,981 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $4,295,590.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,406.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,207 shares of company stock worth $17,951,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

