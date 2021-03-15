Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Research analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $832.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

