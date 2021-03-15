LexinFintech (LX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect LexinFintech to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

LX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 81,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.