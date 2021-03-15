LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.09

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.09 and last traded at $141.09, with a volume of 5113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,351. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LGI Homes by 127.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

