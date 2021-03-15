Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.60.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $222,074,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,021. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

