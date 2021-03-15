Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of Liberty Broadband worth $198,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $153.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.