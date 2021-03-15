Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.93

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 581987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
