Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $44,940.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,001,040.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. 1,154,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRT. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 288.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.