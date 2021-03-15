Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.22

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 165680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $647.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

