Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 11.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $121.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

