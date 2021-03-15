Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

