LightInTheBox (LITB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 19th.

LITB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. 24,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,334. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $435.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.