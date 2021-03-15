LightInTheBox (LITB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 19th.
LITB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. 24,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,334. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $435.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70.
About LightInTheBox
