LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.90. 1,276,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,009,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 249,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

