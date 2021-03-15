Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $888,176.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $888,176.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00359021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

